Wahine volleyball adds Van Sickle as junior transfer from Oregon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is getting yet another transfer from Oregon.
Head coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the signing of redshirt junior transfer Brooke Van Sickle from the University of Oregon earlier today. Van Sickle is a 5-foot-9 outside hitter with two years of eligibility remaining.
"We are very excited to have Brooke join us this fall," Ah Mow said in a statement. "Her athleticism, high energy and competitive nature is a great addition to our team. Brooke has the ability to pass, defend and attack at a very high level which will add depth to multiple positions during her career as a Rainbow Wahine."
Van Sickle played in 67 career matches over three seasons, including 31 as a freshman for the Ducks. After six matches into her sophomore season, Van Sickle suffered a season-ending injury in which she earned a medical redshirt.
Last season after she returned from injury, she played in 30 matches and finished third on the team with 31 aces and fourth with 252 digs.
Van Sickle’s name may sound familiar for some Hawaii volleyball diehard fans as her father, Gary, played for the Warriors from 1988-90. Her mother, Lisa, played at HPU.
Van Sickle is the fourth Pac-12 transfer and third from Oregon to join the Wahine for the 2019 season, joining former Ducks Kyra Hanawahine and Jolie Rasmussen.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.