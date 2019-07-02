USO Hawaii is helping military spouses connect with the community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - USO Hawaii now offering a new program that helps military spouses connect with each other and share advice with fun activities and a cup of coffee.
Whether it be social or professional, USO Coffee Connections are designed to bring spouses together, empower them, and expand their network.
Coffee Connections are casual, monthly gatherings that allow spouses to meet new people and share information and advice.
You can find out more at the USO Hawaii Facebook page.
