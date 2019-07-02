USA takes on England in 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Women’s National Soccer Team are knocking on the door of another World Cup final. But in the American team’s way is England, with a spot in Sunday’s final on the line.
America defeated France 2-1 last week to book its ticket to the semifinals against England. The winner of the match will take on the winner of the Netherlands vs. Sweden.
In its march to the knockout stage of the tournament, England won all three of its group stage matches, finishing first in Group D before defeated Cameroon in the Round of 16 and Norway in the quarterfinals - both by a final score of 3-0.
The 2019 Women’s World Cup marks just the second time in history that England has made it past the quarterfinals, although that one appearance did come in 2015 when the Lionesses finished in third place.
USWNT and England have just played twice in recent years with America winning 1-0 in the first matchup before a 2-2 draw, both happening in last year.
While the ultimate goal is to win the match to advance to Sunday’s final, the Golden Boot Award is also on the line.
Tied with five goals each through the tournament thus far are Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe for the United States and Ellen White for England. Australia’s Sam Kerr also recorded five goals but the Aussies have since been knocked out of the tournament.
Tuesday’s semi final matchup between England vs. USA wil take place at 9 a.m. HT
