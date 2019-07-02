Tracking a switch in our winds and keeping an eye on Hurricane Barbara

HEADS UP: Hurricane Barbara has developed and will likely become a major hurricane by Tuesday. Preliminary models show it trekking in our general direction and then crossing over into the Central Pacific as a tropical disturbance. This may provide moisture that could lead to thunderstorms to the eastern end of the state next Monday into Tuesday. We will have to adjust the forecast day-by-day, but just wanted to give you a heads up that it is beginning to become a little more active over the Eastern Pacific. We will keep an eye on Barbara as all of these elements unfold. Models also show a bump on east shores with a hurricane swell developing this weekend.
A trade wind weather pattern is expected through Tuesday night due to high pressure far northeast of the state. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter Wednesday through Friday as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. This will favor windward showers during the overnight and morning hours, and interior and mauka showers during afternoons and evenings. More typical trade wind weather is expected to return over the weekend as high pressure strengthens northeast of the state.
High surf advisory is up for south shores this evening. The current long-period south-southwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. Additional swells arriving from the South Pacific are expected to keep surf heights near advisory levels along south facing shores from Tuesday through this weekend. East swell from Tropical Cyclone Barbara may begin to fill in over the weekend. Several smaller reinforcements arriving from the south Pacific will continue to support small to moderate surf along south facing shores through next week. Otherwise, the only other surf source will be a modest increase in short-period wind waves on east facing shores the next couple of days.
