4th of July continues with muggy weather

HEADS UP: We continue to track Hurricane Barbara over the eastern Pacific. Preliminary models show it trekking in our general direction and then crossing over into the Central Pacific as a tropical disturbance. This may provide moisture that could lead to thunderstorms to the eastern end of the state next Monday into Tuesday. We will have to adjust the forecast day-by-day, but just wanted to give you a heads up that it is beginning to become a little more active over the Eastern Pacific. We will keep an eye on Barbara as all of these elements unfold. Models also show a bump on east shores with a hurricane swell developing this weekend.