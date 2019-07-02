Territorial Airwaves radio host on a mission to preserve vintage recordings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The music Harry Soria plays on his weekly Territorial Airwaves radio show is vintage old Hawaii.
The rare recordings come from a huge collection that took him years to amass. He estimates it at more then 70,000 songs and more than 10,000 discs.
“A lot of listeners have brought me gifts and said, ‘Please, we don’t play these anymore. Please take them. We want to hear them on the radio.’”
The 78 rpm discs, along with LPs and 45s date back decades.
Through their non-profit Hawaiian Music Archives Foundation Soria and his wife, Kilohana Silve, are digitizing the discs to save the songs and make them available for all to hear in an on-demand internet library.
“Today with the interest in the Hawaiian language, there’s so much to be learned from these old original recordings,” Silve said.
"What better way to do that than have it in the grooves of these old records," Soria said.
Soria’s father and grandfather were also radio personalities. He started his Territorial Airwaves show 40 years ago. Through the decades he’s continued adding to his record collection.
Soria and Silve have starting raising funds to pay for the preservation project that he hopes to complete before he retires from his Territorial Airwaves show.
“Time is of the essence,” Soria said. “It’s all hands on deck right now. We’re trying to bring in volunteers and university students.”
If you’d like to contribute financially to the Hawaiian Music Archives Foundation’s work go to https://territorialairwaves.com, or mail your tax-deductible donation to the foundation at 3089 Puhala Rise, Honolulu HI, 96822.
