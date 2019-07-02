Supporters of Haiku Stairs plan rally urging officials to open trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Supporters of the Haiku Stairs are holding a public rally in front of Honolulu Hale on Tuesday, urging Mayor Kirk Caldwell and members of the City Council to open the trail for public access.
Last week, Caldwell said he wanted the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to take over the popular trail, and to explore potential private proposals to manage access.
The mayor also urged the public to weigh in on a new draft environmental impact statement to evaluate the Board of Water Supply’s proposal to get rid of the so-called Stairway to Heaven.
BWS officials said they spend about $250,000 every year to deter trespassers. Tearing down the stairs would cost about $986,000.
Friends of Haiku Stairs, which has 17,000 supporters, said it’s vital to preserve the stairs as a historic structure that can be used for educational and recreational purposes.
The rally will take place from noon to 2 p.m.
