State installs log barriers, signage around crumbling ruins of historic summer palace

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has wrapped up an $160,000 project to improve signage and install “low-impact barriers” around King Kamehameha III’s summer palace in Nuuanu.
The 175-year-old historically and culturally significant structure is crumbling.
It’s also been the target of increasing acts of vandalism.
In a bid to discourage people from disturbing the ruins, the state installed log and plant-life “barriers” around the summer palace. Signage also urges visitors to stay off the ruin’s walls.
Technically, there’s no entry to the site without permission.
"The area is closed, but we know people still come up,” state forestry supervisor Ryan Keala Ishima Peralta said, in a statement.
“We thought it was wise to arm them with information to educate them and provide appreciation of the cultural significance of the ruins.”
