Scientists raise alert level for Mauna Loa to ‘advisory’

MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An increase in seismic activity at Mauna Loa has prompted scientists on the Big Island to raise the volcano’s alert level on Tuesday.
The alert level was changed from “normal” to “advisory,” and the aviation color code changed from green to yellow.
Scientists said they raised the alert level because they have detected changes in the shallow magma storage system.
Seismic stations have recorded an average of at least 50 shallow, small-magnitude earthquakes — at Mauna Loa’s summit, upper southwest rift zone and upper west flank — per week since October 2018.
This compares to less than 20 per week earlier in 2018.
This does not mean an eruption is imminent, experts said, and the alert level change should not be a cause for alarm. A similar uptick in seismic activity happened between 2014 and 2018, but no eruption occurred.
However, they’re closely monitoring the activity because shallow quakes happened at similar locations prior to the most recent eruptions in 1975 and 1984.
The next step in the volcano alert system would be “watch,” followed by “warning.”
Meanwhile, the alert level for Kilauea — whose eruption last year in lower Puna destroyed hundreds of homes — is currently at “normal.”
Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on Earth. Since 1843, the volcano has erupted 33 times.
