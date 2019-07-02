Saint Louis’ Wilson commits to Michigan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis football star receiver Roman Wilson is heading to the University of Michigan.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Wilson made his college announcement today on Twitter:
During The Opening Regional in May, Wilson turned some heads with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time. He also recorded an eye-opening 3.96 second shuttle time.
As a junior with the Crusaders last season, he recorded 803 yards on 32 receptions with seven touchdowns. He is currently ranked as the No. 59 receiver in the nation, per 247Sports.
