A place with 'so much local charm’ is razed to make way for a luxury tower in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The view down Kaiulani Avenue in Waikiki just isn’t the same anymore.
What was once a gathering place for many local families will now become a 32-story luxury tower.
Those familiar with the area are used to seeing an iconic shopping center called King’s Village.
“I just think of it as a very local place. There were so many places you could walk around to, they had the farmers market every weekend. There was so much local charm,” said Makiki resident Sime Shen.
Today, the area is flooded with heavy machinery and it won’t be long before it turns into high-rise timeshare.
“It’s just all construction and it’s a bummer because we’re losing all these little places,” said Shen. “Local spots we’ve grown up with, or we’ve seen all through our life. It’s not gonna be the same anymore.”
Those who work in the area say demolition began last week.
Last year, dozens of shop and restaurant owners were told they would have to close their doors and residents at would have to find somewhere else to live.
King’s Village, the Hale Waikiki Apartments and the Prince Edwards Apartments will soon be replaced by a 32-story Hilton Grand Vacations tower.
HGV, a global timeshare company, announced its development plans last September for a 1-acre property – making it HGV’s sixth property in Honolulu.
Right in the heart of Waikiki, the property will include 191 timeshare apartment units, comprised of studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites.
Resort amenities will include a fitness center, pool, business center and owners’ lounge.
Construction is slated to begin some time this year and the project is expected to be completed by 2022.
The amount for what HGV purchased the properties for was not disclosed.
