One More Day of Trade Winds; Hot and Humid Starting Today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will continue through today then we start to transition to light and variable winds for the second half of the week. As the trades lower, clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations as localized sea breezes setup through the afternoon and early evening periods. Moderate to breezy trades will return over the weekend.
The current long-period south-southwest swell will gradually lower through Tuesday. Additional swells arriving from the South Pacific are expected to keep surf heights near advisory levels along south facing shores from Tuesday through this weekend. East swell from Tropical Cyclone Barbara may begin to fill in over the weekend. Caution: King Tide is expected to be +2.47 ft. at 4:26pm
Storm Update: As of July 2 (Tuesday) 5:00am HST; Hurricane Barbara is currently a Catagory 4 in the Eastern Pacific, expected to cross into the Central Pacific sometime Sunday. Barbara may send us some ocean energy on the east facing shores this weekend and Hawaii Island may start to get some enhanced showers ESTIMATED next week Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.
