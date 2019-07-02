Memorial services in Colorado set for Beth Chapman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The memorial outside of the Chapman’s East Oahu home quickly grew with flowers, lei and tributes following Beth’s death last week.
After a Waikiki memorial service over the weekend, the family has announced plans for a second service in Colorado, her second home.
The Chapman’s said the memorial service will take place on July 13 at the Heritage Christian Center located at 14401 E. Exposition Avenue in Aurora Colo. Doors are set to open at 1 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, dozens turned out in Waikiki for a Hawaiian style memorial service complete with 'oli, a prayer circle and a paddle-out. Some of her ashes along with flowers were scattered in the waters off Fort. DeRussy Beach.
“It was absolutely gorgeous,” attendee Sydney Price said. “My heart goes out to Dog more than anybody else, just to see how he was and the emotion you could hear behind his voice. It’s just absolutely tragic for him.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.