Mayors from across the nation take a peek at how the city is working to solve homelessness

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell was joined by other mayors from across the country Monday in examining a solution to homelessness.
Some of the mayors participating in the national conference of mayors spent hours touring a permanent housing community for homeless families along with a hygiene center.
They spent the afternoon visiting Oahu’s Kahauiki Village and Punawai Rest Stop as a part of a workshop on community, permanent housing and hygiene services at the conference.
During the tour, Caldwell acknowledged combating homeless is not an easy solution.
“Every city struggles, no city has solved it. Some cities have put in huge amount of time, homeless count go up a lot. We need to work together all of us. Government and private sector," he said.
