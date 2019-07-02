Maui’s Twin Falls claims second life in less than a week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A second death in less than a week was confirmed by officials at Maui’s Twin Falls.
It happened just after 11:15 a.m. Monday.
Maui fire officials say a 38-year-old Kula man jumped from the falls and into the lower pool, striking his head on the way down.
Rescuers rushed to the scene and found medically-trained bystanders conducting CPR on the man who was pulled to the water’s edge.
Officials say they were able to bring back a pulse and rushed the man to the Maui Medical Center.
He later died at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.
This is the second death in less than a week at Twin Falls.
On Thursday, a 47-year-old California man fell 10 feet, sustaining fatal injuries.

