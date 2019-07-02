Man dies after being pulled from waters at Maui’s Nuu Bay

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Emergency crews responded to an apparent drowning over the weekend on Maui.
Family members pulled 45-year-old Patrick Ramos to shore at Nuu Bay in Kaupo on Saturday.
Maui police say the Wailuku man became distressed after jumping into the water. Once on shore, life-saving efforts were initiated but they were unsuccessful.
First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
An autopsy is pending to discover his cause of death.
