Judge: Kealoha conviction doesn’t taint verdict in murder trial, challenge denied

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state judge rejected a legal challenge by the attorneys for murderer Dae Han Moon. They argued that the case was tainted by Katherine Kealoha.
“I’ll say off the bat that the conviction of Mrs. Kealoha I think is completely irrelevant to this case. The defense maintains it’s relevant, I’m saying it’s not," said Circuit Judge Karen Nakasone.
Moon’s lawyer Victor Bakke argued that during the trial prosecutors withheld medical records, the perjury record of an eye witness and grand jury testimonies of three other witnesses.
He said Katherine Kealoha supervised the prosecution team. The former deputy prosecutor was convicted last week along with her husband former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha of conspiring to frame her uncle Gerard Puana.
“This thing, like Kathy Kealoha’s case, has kept evolving and evolving and every time we turn over a stone we keep finding more worms,” Bakke said.
But prosecutors defended their handling of the case.
“The prosecution rejects any attempt by the defense to somehow link the proceedings in this case to what transpired across the street in federal court," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.
Bakke said he will appeal. Moon’s sentencing is set for September.
