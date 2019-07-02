Sentencing for man convicted of stealing HPD vehicle, assaulting officer delayed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu judge held off on sentencing a man convicted of trying to run over an HPD police officer last August.
The lawyer for Jaya Titcomb requested for his sentencing to be postponed until Titcomb completes a two-year-long drug treatment rehab program at Sand Island.
“He’s highly motivated and I’m asking he be allowed to continue in periodic review and see where he’s at in program and see if he can complete (the) substance abuse program he needs” attorney Myles Breiner said.
Judge Catherine Remigio granted the request and pushed back his sentencing to Nov. 4, but she gave him a stern warning in court.
“Completion of Sand Island Treatment Program, which is approximately 2 years, is not a guarantee for probation. You’re still subject to open term,” Judge Remigio said.
Remigio also said that if Titcomb doesn’t complete the program and drops out, she will not hesitate to sentence him.
He was shot in the shoulder during the incident before leading police on a pursuit from Kaimuki to Waiahole.
