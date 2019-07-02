It’s that time of year again: King tides are returning to Hawaii shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again. Another round of king tides will return to Hawaii shores this week.
Scientists said the king tides will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday — and they’re expected to peak between 3 to 5 p.m. both days.
But just what are king tides? They’re described as the highest tides of the year, usually occurring during the summer and winter months in conjunction with the new moons and full moons.
King tides can be coastal hazards, particularly when combined with severe weather or high wave events.
Though king tides have occurred every year, they became somewhat of a catchphrase in 2017, after several rounds of record-breaking high tides hit the state.
They’re not a byproduct of climate change, scientists said, but they offer a glimpse of what sea level rise could look like decades from now as a result of climate change.
The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program studies king tides to help better understand the future impacts of sea level rise and other coastal events. Share your photos of the king tides to help the project.
The next king tide event is expected on July 31 Aug. 1.
