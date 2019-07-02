Hurricane Barbara could bring severe weather to island chain next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Barbara, the second named storm in the Eastern Pacific this year, continues to strengthen and could be a major hurricane by Tuesday.
A 5 p.m. Monday, Barbara’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 100 miles per hour.
The National Hurricane Center said Barbara has the potential to become a major hurricane ― strengthening to a Category 3 or stronger ― by Tuesday night.
On Monday night, Barbara was centered about 1,010 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and was moving toward the west at 15 miles per hour.
Forecasters said Barbara should begin to weaken Wednesday night or Thursday.
It’s expected to fall apart as it runs into increasing shear and cooler waters before nearing Hawaii, but could still bring a threat of heavy rain and even flooding.
The first named storm to form in the Eastern Pacific this season was Alvin. It briefly strengthened to a hurricane before dissipating without ever being a threat to land.
The next storm to develop would be named Cosme.
The next storm to develop would be named Cosme.
