Fourth of July burger-eating contest to raise funds for Wounded Warriors Ohana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is starting a new Independence Day tradition with a hamburger eating contest.
It will be held at the Royal Hawaiian Center’s main stage on July 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4:30 pm. Top prizes include $250 cash and gift certificates.
Donations are encouraged for Wounded Warriors Ohana, which benefits injured service members and veterans in Hawaii.
People can enter ahead of time for free through the restaurant’s Facebook page.
