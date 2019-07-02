Florence ruptures ACL, likely done for 2019

Florence ruptures ACL, likely done for 2019
Courtesy: WSL
By David McCracken | July 1, 2019 at 8:16 PM HST - Updated July 1 at 8:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - John John Florence announced this evening that he has ruptured his ACL.

Florence, who is currently the World Surf League points leader in 2019, tweaked his knee during a hear in Rio last week.

He announced on Instagram that he is undergoing surgery and will likely be out for the rest of the year.

On Instagram, Florence said: “This has been a really fun year in competition and outside of the jersey. Unfortunately, in Brazil I ruptured my ACL. I'll be pulling out of J-Bay and likely the rest of the CT season. I'm opting for surgery so I can be 100% next year. I'm excited for this new adventure and everything I will learn along the way. Thanks for all of the support!”

Florence was off to a hot start this season after tearing the same ACL last year.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.