Florence ruptures ACL, likely done for 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - John John Florence announced this evening that he has ruptured his ACL.
Florence, who is currently the World Surf League points leader in 2019, tweaked his knee during a hear in Rio last week.
He announced on Instagram that he is undergoing surgery and will likely be out for the rest of the year.
On Instagram, Florence said: “This has been a really fun year in competition and outside of the jersey. Unfortunately, in Brazil I ruptured my ACL. I'll be pulling out of J-Bay and likely the rest of the CT season. I'm opting for surgery so I can be 100% next year. I'm excited for this new adventure and everything I will learn along the way. Thanks for all of the support!”
Florence was off to a hot start this season after tearing the same ACL last year.
