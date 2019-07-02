Experts: Paradoxically, recent heavy rains could mean busier wildfire season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has gotten plenty of rain in the last few days. But don’t let the wet weather fool you, experts say, it’s wildfire season.
And paradoxically, the bouts of torrential rain could actually increase wildfire risks for some communities.
“Even though you may see some easing in some areas, we’re heading into the hottest and the driest portions of the year that we typically see," said National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe.
“And because of that we could see some worsening of drought conditions in some areas and that will be impacts on fire starts and the way fire spreads in some areas.”
In a news conference Monday, experts from the state Land Department, National Weather Service and others urged Hawaii residents to be prepared for a busy wildfire season.
Torrential showers drenched the state last month, setting a record for the wettest June in Honolulu. But officials say the brief periods of rain could actually boost fire risk.
“Statewide we’re dealing with about a million acres of grass lands, which create an ocean of high fire-risk around our communities and forests," said wildland fire specialist Clay Trauernicht.
“They’re very sensitive to these fluctuations of rainfall and drought."
He said when wet weather greens areas, that increased vegetation can provide more fuel to fires when it’s dried out over the summer.
In 2018, wildfires sparked up across the state, scorching more than 30,000 acres combined.
With the dry season looming, officials say the time to prepare is now.
“Firefighting is the last line of defense," said Elizabeth Pickett from the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization.
“First we need to prevent accidental sparks from igniting dry vegetation. To do this put barbecues and campfires out cold before walking away. Do not pull over on dry grass. And hold off using equipment that may spark or doing anything else that may cause a spark near dry vegetation."
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.