Entertainment: Beth Chapman, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Scherzinger, Terry Crews and Spiderman

An actor from Hawaii is saying that a future sequel for Spider-Man *could be filmed in Hawaii: “Is there one where they go to hawaii? There was a spider man comic where he fights doc ock on a plane, and falls out the plane in the jungle, and there’s like, dinosaurs.” That was Hawaii’s Jacob Batalon.. who portrays “Ned,” one of the main character’s friends. The suggestion from the Damien grad is *just a theory at this point. A third installment for Spider-Man has yet to be announced. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is in theaters today. The 2-hour film is set in Europe.