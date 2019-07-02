Entertainment: Beth Chapman, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Scherzinger, Terry Crews and Spiderman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another memorial service is scheduled for the late Beth Chapman -- this time in Colorado. Her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman made the announcement on Twitter. The service will be held on July 13th at the Heritage Christina Center in Aurora. This past weekend, family, friends, and fans honored Chapman with a paddle out at Waikiki. Beth Chapman died last week after a two-year battle with cancer.
Kim Kardashian West is ditching her plan to call her underwear line “kimono.” She got a lot of heat for choosing that word -- with critics saying she was disrespecting a traditional Japanese gown. The hashtag -- Kim Oh No -- also went viral on social media. Kardashian West says she wil be launching her underwear under a new name, but at this point, it’s unclear what that will be.
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her birthday here at home. She posted several times to instagram showing her adventures here. She’s made it all over the island, ziplining on the north shore, Kualoa, Waimanalo, and Waikiki! No real surprise there, since she’s such a globetrotter.
We’re showing you scenes from the movie"Whte Chicks that came out 15 years ago. Terry Crews was hilarious! It has been confirmed that sequel will happen and Crews says he’s been keeping he says he’s been keeping fit for 15 years --- just so he can do the sequel.
An actor from Hawaii is saying that a future sequel for Spider-Man *could be filmed in Hawaii: “Is there one where they go to hawaii? There was a spider man comic where he fights doc ock on a plane, and falls out the plane in the jungle, and there’s like, dinosaurs.” That was Hawaii’s Jacob Batalon.. who portrays “Ned,” one of the main character’s friends. The suggestion from the Damien grad is *just a theory at this point. A third installment for Spider-Man has yet to be announced. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is in theaters today. The 2-hour film is set in Europe.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.