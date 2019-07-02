Court-appointed defense attorney moves to withdraw as Katherine Kealoha’s counsel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in their relationship, a court-appointed defense attorney is seeking to withdraw as Katherine Kealoha’s counsel.
Cynthia Kagiwada represented Kealoha in the so-called “mailbox trial," one of Hawaii’s biggest public corruption trials.
And in a motion to withdraw as counsel Tuesday, Kagiwada said there “appears to be an irretrievable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship, which cannot be reconciled.”
Kagiwada added that the motion for withdrawal of counsel “and appointment of substitute counsel is made in the interest of justice.”
Last week, Kealoha, her husband Louis ― the former police chief ― and two Honolulu officers were found guilty of conspiring to frame one of her relatives with a crime in a bid to discredit him.
The conspiracy came amid a family dispute over money Kealoha drained from their bank accounts.
Kagiwada was paid by taxpayers because Katherine Kealoha said she did not have enough money to fund her own defense.
Following the guilty verdict, a federal judge ordered Kealoha be detained pending her sentencing in October and two upcoming federal trials. She remains behind bars.
This story will be updated.
