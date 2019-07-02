2019 AYSO National Games underway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 AYSO National Games are back, and they’re taking place on Oahu.
Players from all over the country from ther 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 19U ranks have travelled to the Waipio Soccer Complex for a week long competition.
The Games will feature 175 teams (boys and girls) with around 2,500 players, 2,000 volunteers and 5,000 spectators (family and friends).
The festivities began kicked off at last night’s opening ceremony with the action continuing until July 7th.
