What’s Trending: High school students represent Hawaii in national rodeo competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local high school cowboys and girls competed at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in South Dakota over the weekend.
Sixteen kids from Maui, Molokai and Hawaii Island represented Hawaii in the national competition.
Elizabeth Miranda came in 15th in the World in Girl’s Breakaway, Kahiwa Augustiro from Molokai came in 8th in the World in Bareback steers, and Trevor Figeroa from Hawi came in 20th in the World in Chute Dogging.
