Trade winds hold for now while east Pacific cyclone strengthens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days due to high pressure far northeast of the state. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter Wednesday through Friday as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. This will favor windward showers during the overnight and morning hours, and interior and mauka showers during afternoons and evenings. South shore surf will gradually lower from early Monday morning through Tuesday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands through Monday afternoon. Additional swells arriving from the South Pacific are expected to keep surf heights above the summer-time average, but below the HSA criteria, along south facing shores from Tuesday through Friday.