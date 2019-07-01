Live on Oahu? Here’s why your water bill went up this month.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live on Oahu, your water bill will be a little higher this month.
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said a rate increase went into effect July 1.
It’s part of a five-year plan to boost water rates, in part to help pay for long-delayed maintenance and modernization plans.
“The new rates will allow us to continue the important program to increase our investments in repairing and replacing our water system infrastructure," said BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau.
Under the new water rates, approved last year:
- A monthly “customer charge” replaces the former “billing charge” and is based on each customer’s meter size.
- A new essential needs rate tier for the first 2,000 gallons of water used for basic needs.
- Adjusted rate tiers aimed at encouraging water conservation.
