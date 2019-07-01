Rodeo rider seriously injured after being trampled by bull at 50th State Fair

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bull trampled a 32-year-old man on Sunday afternoon at the 50th State Fair rodeo at Aloha Stadium, paramedics said.
It happened around 5:45 p.m.
According to Emergency Medical Services, the man was riding a bull and fell off. That’s when he was trampled by the animal.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition for apparent injuries to his lower back.
The rodeo featured nearly 180 competitors from Kauai, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.