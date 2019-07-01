The Rock as Danny DeVito? New ‘Jumanji’ trailer reveals sequel’s bizarre twist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan are back on the big screen for the newest “Jumanji” movie.
On Monday, Sony released the first trailer for “Jumanji: The Next Level,” a sequel to the 2017 film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
There’s a twist in this movie, though: In the first movie, The Rock and Kevin Hart played in-game avatars for two teenagers. But in the newest film, they’re now the avatars of two grandfathers played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.
In other words, the body of The Rock’s character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, is now inhabited by Eddie Gilpin, played by Danny DeVito.
In addition to DeVito and Glover starring in the movie, Nick Jonas will return, and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina will also appear.
According to IMDB, part of “Jumanji: The Next Level” was filmed in Hawaii, as well as Georgia, Canada and New Mexico.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” is set for release in December.
