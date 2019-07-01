Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Kamuela parking lot

KAMUELA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police have launched a negligent homicide investigation after a pedestrian was killed Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in a Kamuela parking lot.
Authorities have identified the victim as 53-year-old Clinton Leimamo Pawai, of Kamuela.
Police said Pawai was in the parking lot of the Parker Ranch Center at around 7:20 p.m. when a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hit him.
Pawai was transported to the North Community Hospital, where was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.
Police said Pawai was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Police arrested the 34-year-old driver of the truck on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, but he was released pending further investigation. He was not injured in the crash.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
