State: Pali Highway repairs to continue through November

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to stabilize portions of the Pali Highway damaged in rockslides earlier this year will continue through November, not August as officials had initially hoped.
But in good news for Windward Oahu drivers, the state is planning to extend contraflow hours starting in August, and both directions will be open for daytime commutes beginning Sept. 1
Starting Aug. 1, the townbound contraflow will run Sunday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while the Kailua-bound contraflow will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
And from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, both directions of the highway will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Friday.
The state expects all work will be wrapped up by Nov. 30.
The state Transportation Department had hoped to have the project completed by late August, but also warned commuters that that could change given the scale of the work.
The highway’s townbound lanes were significantly damaged in February, following several rockslides that happened during a heavy rain. In the days after the incident, several additional landslides sent boulders as big as SUVs raining onto lanes.
This story will be updated.
