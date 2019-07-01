Padres closer Yates named to MLB All-Star Game

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - San Diego Padres pitcher is officially an All-Star.
The Kauai native was selected to his first career MLB All-Star Game earlier today after a historic start to the season for the Padres.
Yates currently leads all closers in the MLB with 27 saves and has struck out 56 batters in 34.5 innings of work. He also has a 1.31 ERA.
With his All-Star selection, Yats becomes the fourth player born and raised in Hawaii to be named an MLB All-Star joining the ranks of Sid Fernandez, Shane Victorino and Kurt Suzuki.
The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be held on July 9th at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
