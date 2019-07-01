2-year-old dies after apparent drowning on Molokai

By HNN Staff | July 1, 2019 at 12:38 PM HST - Updated July 1 at 12:52 PM

KAUNAKAKAI, Molokai (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 2-year-old girl died Sunday after being found unresponsive while swimming in Halawa Valley, according to a Maui Fire Department spokesperson.

The incident happened at around noon at a river in the valley.

Fire department officials say the girl was pulled from the water by family members, who immediately attempted life-saving measures.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an autopsy will be performed to determine the girl’s exact cause of death.

