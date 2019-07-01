Fireworks sales underway in Maui County for July 4 celebrations

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are ramping up for Fourth of July celebrations this week.
On Maui, fireworks are on sale through Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m.
But a reminder: permits are required for firecrackers.
Each permit costs $25 and allows a purchase of up to 5,000 pieces of firecrackers.
Permits will be available through July 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fire Prevention Bureau at 313 Manea Place in the Waikapu Consolidated Baseyard. A limited number of permits are also available at Phantom Fireworks in the front parking lot of the Queen Kaahumanu Center.
Fireworks permits are not required for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes and cylindrical or cone fountains, officials said.
Officials also want to remind the public that fireworks are only allowed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4. Violators are subject to fines of up to $2,000.
