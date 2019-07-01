Entertainment: Hundreds paddle out in Waikiki to honor late reality TV star Beth Chapman

A local project more than a year in the making... is making its rounds online. The music video made its debut this past Saturday night in Kaka’ako. The Makaha Sons of Ni’ihau, BraddahIz and Sudden Rush all have their own versions of “Hawaii 78.” Now, 40 local musicians-- and hundreds of keiki -- put together their own take on the song. It was shot at 29 different locations across four islands. It took more than a year to create. Aquaman, Jason Momoa also voiced over the beginning of the video. We’ve posted it on the HNN facebook page so you can check it out.