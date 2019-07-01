Entertainment: Hundreds paddle out in Waikiki to honor late reality TV star Beth Chapman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Waikiki this weekend -- hundreds paddled out in honor of the late reality TV star, Beth Chapman. After an oli and prayer on shore, family, friends, and fans took to the water. Chapman’s family boarded a boat, with others surrounding them in canoes. They scattered flowers and some of Chapman’s ashes into the oceans. Beth Chapman died last week after a battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.
A local project more than a year in the making... is making its rounds online. The music video made its debut this past Saturday night in Kaka’ako. The Makaha Sons of Ni’ihau, BraddahIz and Sudden Rush all have their own versions of “Hawaii 78.” Now, 40 local musicians-- and hundreds of keiki -- put together their own take on the song. It was shot at 29 different locations across four islands. It took more than a year to create. Aquaman, Jason Momoa also voiced over the beginning of the video. We’ve posted it on the HNN facebook page so you can check it out.
Lots of great entertainment on the North Shore. Waimea Valley Concert Series had great entertainment by Sean Na’auao, Na Wai Eha, Jeff & Robi, Sudden Rush. You also see Halau Na Mamo O Puuanahulu dancing the song Kipahulu. Their next event in the series is June 29; Mahalo to Mele Apana for the video!
BlueNote Hawaii has some of the best talent lined up for July. They just released their talent schedule which includes some pretty incredible entertainers, Among the names headed this way; Guitar legend José Feliciano, from Polynesia, The Katinas. Hawaii Legends Brother Noland, Ginai singing the music of Sade, Willie K, Robert Cazimero, Melveen Leed, Rodney Villanueva and Ka’eo, HAPA, the debut of The Peter Apo Band with the Love Generation; The Blue Note Hawaii Comedy Series includes Marlon Wayans and the self-proclaimed Weasel, Pauly Shore. A 15% kama’aina discount is available to residents for most shows.
Kini Popo -- the original host of Sunrise in the late 50s and early 60s -- celebrated his 90th birthday this weekend. We have new picture of him and his family. They flew in from Aotearoa. Looked like a fun gathering this past weekend for the ohana. Mahalo to Haumea for the wonderful pictures!!
We want to say a fond Aloha to Paul Bean. He retired after 50-plus years in the TV business. He got his start in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1968. He’s worked at KGMB for about 40 years, dating back to 1976... with a one-year stint elsewhere. It’s impossible to adequately thank someone for that kind of tremendous service... But Paul... Mahalo!
