Business Report: Office vacancy rates plunge in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In six months the vacancy rate for downtown Honolulu offices has plunged from 16 percent to 12 percent.
A new Colliers report says it’s the conversion of 1132 Bishop to residential units, forcing office tenants to other buildings.
Also, July 5th is the application deadline for financial grants from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. HTA helps music festivals, ethnic festivals, and nonprofits that help Hawaiian culture and environment.
Finally, the Hawaii Department of Health says the CDC warning about papaya salmonella does not extend to papaya grown here in Hawaii.
