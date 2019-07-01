Ala Moana Fourth of July Celebration Is This Thursday!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 4th is coming up this Thursday! That means that Ala Moana is holding its annual celebration. Kamakakehau Fernandez has a preview performance for us coming up. But first, we're talking to Reimy Megurikami Stanley from Ala Moana; we're asking her about what Ala Moana has in store!
Ala Moana Center’s 4th of July Celebration will officially kick-off on July 4. From July 4-7 shoppers can enjoy the following: A 20% savings pass valid at more than 40 retailers throughout Ala Moana Center. Enter to win our “Freedom to Fly sweepstakes” for a trip for two to fly anywhere in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, courtesy of United Airlines. Enjoy live entertainment at Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing Stage and Centerstage from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., featuring 5 performances a day. It will all kick-off with the highly anticipated 4th of July fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park. This is the 28th year that Ala Moana Center has been sponsoring and putting on this show for the community. This year is very special to us because it will also serve as the official start to Ala Moana Center’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.
Here is the Fireworks information:
Spectators can view the fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park on July 4. The event is free and open to the public, and will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. This year’s display will be synchronized to a live soundtrack on FM 92.3 KSSK, featuring popular melodies from the past six decades in honor of Ala Moana Center’s 60th anniversary. Ala Moana Center will have special hours of operation on July 4. The Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. The Makai Market Food Court and Lanai @ Ala Moana Center will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Here is the Parking Information:
Ala Moana Center has over 11,000 parking spaces, but we’re encouraging everyone to come down early. Ala Moana Boulevard and Kona Street will be closed on July 4 by 8 p.m. Visitors leaving Ala Moana Center should exit toward the mauka side of the property. All exits along Ala Moana Boulevard will be closed. The Mauka Trolley Depot, the Bloomingdale’s Trolley Depot, the Shirokiya Trolley Depot and the Ala Moana Boulevard Trolley Depot will close at 6:30 p.m. The Ala Moana Building (Bank of Hawaii building) and Ala Moana Pacific Center (Shokudo Building) will offer free parking after 1 p.m. All of this information is available on our website.
Ala Moana 60th Anniversary Celebration Information:
From July through August, Ala Moana Center will present 60 days’ worth of special promotions, entertainment and 60th anniversary-themed events for customers to participate in and enjoy. Please visit www.AlaMoanaCenter.com to download the 60th anniversary shopping guide. Our commemorative 60th anniversary products includes a limited-edition coffee table book about Ala Moana Center’s history – currently available for purchase at Barnes & Noble.
Participating restaurants will also feature special 60th anniversary themed and inspired menus throughout July and August.
