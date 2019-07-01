Ala Moana Fourth of July Celebration Is This Thursday!

Ala Moana Center’s 4th of July Celebration will officially kick-off on July 4. From July 4-7 shoppers can enjoy the following: A 20% savings pass valid at more than 40 retailers throughout Ala Moana Center. Enter to win our “Freedom to Fly sweepstakes” for a trip for two to fly anywhere in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, courtesy of United Airlines. Enjoy live entertainment at Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing Stage and Centerstage from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., featuring 5 performances a day. It will all kick-off with the highly anticipated 4th of July fireworks show at Ala Moana Beach Park. This is the 28th year that Ala Moana Center has been sponsoring and putting on this show for the community. This year is very special to us because it will also serve as the official start to Ala Moana Center’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.