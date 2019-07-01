AAA offers free ‘tipsy tow’ service to July Fourth revelers in the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planning your July Fourth festivities?
AAA wants to help you get home safely — for free.
To use the “Tipsy Tow” service, callers just need to tell AAA they need a “tipsy tow” and the company will provide a safe ride home for both the driver and their vehicle, applicable to five miles.
“Callers need to keep in mind that the service excludes rides for passengers, is restricted to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver and the destination is limited to the driver’s residence,” AAA Hawaii said in a news release.
The Tipsy Tow program is available from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.
“It takes only one drink to slow physical and mental skills and affect vision, steering, braking, judgment and reaction time,” the news release said.
Tipsy Tow is available in the areas served by AAA Hawaii and does not accept reservations.
To request a free tow, call AAA Hawaii at 1-800-222-4357.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.