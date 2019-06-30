Waikapu residents urged to conserve water due to low supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Department of Water supply is alerting residents to potential water outages.
Residents in Waikapu, Kehalani Mauka (above Honoapiilani Highway), and Upper Wailuku Heights are asked to conserve water immediately.
Water officials said tanks were running low due to high consumption, and water should usage should be reserved for essential purposes.
Water trucks have been set up at Wailuku Heights Park off of South Alu Drive and Hookahewai Street in Waikapu.
The department is working to resolve the issue.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the 24-hour hotline at 270-7633.
