Vehicle fire on the H-3 injures 2, causes complete freeway shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle fire on the H-3 Freeway Sunday.
EMS said a 32-year-old man who was the driver of the vehicle was critically injured. One of his passengers, a 57-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.
Witnesses said the fire happened around 11:45 a.m. in the Kaneohe-bound direction.
The freeway was shut down for several hours as a result. The closure remained in place past 1 p.m.
Video sent to HNN showed a fireball engulfing a vehicle and thick smoke slowing drivers.
This story will be updated.
