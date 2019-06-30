Vehicle fire on the H-3 injures 2, causes complete freeway shutdown

Vehicle fire on the H-3 injures 2, causes complete freeway shutdown
(Source: Kaaikaula Naluai-Sempio)
By HNN Staff | June 30, 2019 at 1:10 PM HST - Updated June 30 at 2:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle fire on the H-3 Freeway Sunday.

EMS said a 32-year-old man who was the driver of the vehicle was critically injured. One of his passengers, a 57-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses said the fire happened around 11:45 a.m. in the Kaneohe-bound direction.

The freeway was shut down for several hours as a result. The closure remained in place past 1 p.m.

Video sent to HNN showed a fireball engulfing a vehicle and thick smoke slowing drivers.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.