Tropical Storm Barbara forms in east Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are now tracking the second tropical cyclone of the hurricane season in the eastern North Pacific.
The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. Hawaii time Sunday, Tropical Storm Barbara was centered about 840 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.
It was moving to the west at 18 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. Tropical storm force winds extend 90 miles from the center.
Forecasters expect Barbara to continue gaining strength over the next 48 hours and become a hurricane by Tuesday. There’s a chance it could become a major hurricane of Category 3 or higher, but it is expected to reach cooler water temperatures and increasing shear, which could cause weakening.
It is still too early to tell if Barbara will have any effect on the Hawaiian islands, but your Severe Weather Team will be tracking it closely.
