Tropic Lightning Division host UH football team at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a special opportunity for the Rainbow Warrior football team this afternoon as the program partnered with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.
The day was spent enhancing and improving the Warrior’s teamwork and problem solving skills while learning about what Army service members do on a regular basis.
The team took part in the Army’s leader reaction course, while learning basic rifle marksmanship with an electronic-skills trainer.
This is the fourth year the Rainbow Warrior football team has made the trip to Wahiawa ahead of summer training camp.
The experience is one Major General Ron Clark believes benefits the soldiers and players.
“For the soldiers, it’s great because they get an opportunity to showcase what they do," Clark said."For them to share it with the community and have them be able to interact with football players is a good thing.”
Hawaii head football coach Nick Rolovich relished the opportunity to bring the team around the service members and knows it’s an experience not everyone gets to have.
“This isn’t Disneyland," Rolovich said. "We get to pay respect to the men and women who are serving our military and I’m honored to be part of this partnership. The Army sacrifices a lot not only for our country but to put this day on for us and this isn’t something that you can go buy a ticket and go experience.”
The experience to spend the day around active duty service members is one that quarterback Cole McDonald believes really puts life in perspective.
“It’s the ultimate sacrifice,” McDonald said. “As a football player, we get more credit sometimes and the real heroes are those guys. And it’s nice to be humbled every once in awhile and see what these people go through.”
The Warriors are set to return from the Barracks to the gridiron on July 26th when they open summer training camp.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.