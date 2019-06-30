Tracking a switch in our winds and possible tropical moisture

The slow-moving low pressure system west of the state will continue to move away from the islands. The low will slowly drift westward away from the islands over the weekend with drier air moving into the islands from the east. It will still be very warm but at least there is some relief as we head into the weekend but not enough to escape the humidity entirely.
HEADS UP: Tropical storm Barbara has developed and will likely become a hurricane in the next 48-hours. Preliminary models show it trekking in our general direction and then crossing over into the Central Pacific as a tropical disturbance. This may provide moisture that could lead to thunderstorms to the eastern end of the state **9 days out**.
We will have to adjust the forecast day-by-day, but just wanted to give you a heads up that it is beginning to become a little more active over the Eastern Pacific.
We will keep an eye on Barbara as all of these elements unfold.
High surf advisory is up for south shores. Wave watch models are tracking a new long-period SSW swell arriving over the weekend. It is expected to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands, with the peak of the swell expected around Sunday. Advisory level surf is likely late this weekend into Monday. Several smaller reinforcements arriving from the south Pacific will continue to support small to moderate surf along south facing shores through next week. Otherwise, the only other surf source will be a modest increase in short-period wind waves on east facing shores the next couple of days.
