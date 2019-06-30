Second Lady Pence, Caroline Kennedy among notable speakers at national mayor conference

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the United States Conference of Mayors last met in Honolulu in 1963, President John F. Kennedy was the featured speaker. Today, it was Caroline Kennedy’s turn.
The former U.S. Ambassador to Japan addressed more than 200 of the nation’s mayors at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, taking aim at the Trump Administration for unraveling much of her father’s work toward global peace, education and civil rights.
“His legacy is being rolled back by this administration," Kennedy said.
But she added that many of the mayors are filling in the gaps in addressing many of the nation’s most pressing social and environmental challenges.
“Whether it’s on climate change, immigration or education, mayors are leading the issues and working to build more just, more prosperous, more resilient and more inclusive communities,” she said.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who is hosting the event, agreed.
“The mayors have been leading for a while. It’s where the rubber meets the road. I think a lot of ideas that move our country forward come out of cities, not Washington,” he said.
“We’re on the cutting edge of the homeless challenges, you don’t see the federal government stepping up like it used to.”
Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, was another key speaker at the conference.
Earlier today, she met military families at Pearl Harbor and talked about the need to support military spouses.
“Right now, the Trump Administration is working diligently to improve the quality of life for our military families," she said.
“It’s important that we not only support our troops but their spouses and children who serve also.”
The conference runs through Monday.
