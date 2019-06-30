A popular Honolulu restaurant is opening a second location in Japan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A nationally recognized local restaurant is expanding overseas.
Hit Honolulu restaurant The Pig and the Lady just announced plans to open a new location in Tokyo.
The exact location will be revealed later this week.
Popular and trendy, the restaurant is a favorite for many in the local foodie scene. They specializing in Vietnamese fusion cuisine and have even been featured on the Travel Channel.
Chefs with the restaurant will be training in Japan.
They plan to serve up some menu items from the Honolulu location, along with Japanese exclusives.
It’s expected to open in Japan sometime in November.
