HPD searching for driver in hit-and-run that left woman seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning.
Just after 3:30 a.m., police said a 33-year-old Honolulu woman was crossing Kapiolani Boulevard just east of Kaheka Street.
She was hit by a driver who fled the scene without rendering aid. EMS responded and the woman was listed in serious condition.
Information on the vehicle was limited. Police only described it as a “light colored vehicle” that was heading west on Kapiolani, possibly a silver or white minivan or SUV.
Police say its unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or has information on the incident is urged to call HPD’s traffic division at (808)723-3413.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.