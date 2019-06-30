Advisory level surf to peak Sunday on south-facing shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong south-southwest swell is bringing high surf to the south shores of all islands.
A high surf advisory remains posted for the south shores through 6 p.m. Monday.
Waves are forecast to peak at 7 to 10 feet with occasional higher sets Sunday, lowering to 5 to 8 feet Monday.
The higher waves will bring a higher risk of strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong long shore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should also expect recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to get to surfing areas.
