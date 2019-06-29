TMT opponents take concerns to state land board

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opponents of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope took their concerns to the state land board on Friday.
It was the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ first public meeting since it authorized the removal of four structures built by Native Hawaiian activists from Mauna Kea last week.
"Those were acts of violence when you take down a special, and not just special, but sacred places,” said stone wall mason Billy Freitas.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the land board meeting Friday morning and talked about the significance of the structures.
"Hale o Ku Kiai Mauna was built with many prayers, many hands, thousands of children, schools, people from all different nations,” Freitas said. “We’re asking Ke Akua to help to us, to soften the hearts of the state.”
The state issued the TMT project a “notice to proceed” with construction on Wednesday.
Last Thursday, Kahookahi Kanuha was arrested when the two hale and two ahu were dismantled in preparation for construction.
The TMT opponents also discussed concerns they have with the potential uses of excessive force in future demonstrations.
They claimed a Long Range Acoustical Devices or L-RAD were deployed against protestors in the past. They call it a “sound cannon.”
"Today we challenge UH, TMT and the state to not merely aim for what is technically legal. But for what is right, what is fair, and what is moral,” said Shelley Muneoka with KAHEA: The Hawaiian-Environmental Alliance.
The land department says the protesters have their facts wrong and said the system purchased by the department is used for emergency notifications.
“The public address and hailing system is not a weapon,” said a spokesman for DLNR said in a news release. “The assertion that DOCARE utilized an LRAD in association with protests on Maui’s Haleakala several years ago is completely false. “
It is unclear when exactly construction of the TMT will continue. Governor David Ige just said “sometime this summer.”
